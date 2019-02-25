About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Police places Prof Gani Butt under house arrest: MC

Published at February 25, 2019


Srinagar Feb 24:

 The authorities on Saturday placed Muslim Conference President and Ex-chairman APHC Professor Abdul Ghani Butt under house arrest at party headquarters Wazir-Bagh Srinagar.

Muslim Conference spokesman said a posse of policemen arrived at the party headquarters and asked Professor to stay indoors and not venture outside.

The spokesman condemned the crackdown against separatists and other religious leaders.
He said these tactics will not work and for peace the resolution of the Kashmir conflict is must and dialogue is the only way to resolve the differences through peaceful means. “To get this peace, we have to address the issues. No peace can exist in a war zone,” he said.

