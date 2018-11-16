Police party has narrow escape

Umar RainaGanderbal, Nov 15:
Station House officer (SHO) Sonamarg and his escort had a narrow escape on Wednesday when a snow avalanche hit near Zojila Pass on Srinagar-Leh Road.
The officer Manzoor Ahmad Mir told Rising Kashmir he and his team miraculously escaped from being hit by a snow avalanche near Zojila Pass.
Mir said they were informed that two trucks were stranded near Zojila pass after heavy snowfall and needed to be evacuated immediately. “We immediately reached to the spot amid heavy snowfall. After hectic efforts, the snow was cleared and the trucks evacuated. As we were returning near Zojila Pass a massive snow avalanche from nearby hillock hit us. Though we managed to escape, however, our vehicle got stuck in the snow; later with great difficulty, we managed to clear the snow and get the vehicle out. ”