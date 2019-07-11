Police organizes youth interaction session

July 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In its endeavour to eradicate drug menace from society, spread awareness regarding the harmful effects of drugs and wean away youth from this scourge, Police organised a youth interaction session at Burn Hall School, Sonwar.

In a statement issued here a spokesperson of police said the focus of the program was to provide insight to the students about the repercussion of drug addiction and its harmful effects on development of our youth and social fabric.

Starting the session, SDPO Nehru Park spoke about the prevalence of drug addiction in Kashmir, causes and consequences of substance abuse. She also spoke about preventive measures and the efforts made by J&K Police to prevent drug addiction among youth.

She also stressed on the importance of studies and career progression of youth and then briefed youth about the means to channelize their talent in the best possible way so that the younger generation could evolve as productive citizens of the Society.

The administration and students of Burn Hall School lauded the efforts of police in organizing such programs. They demanded for more such programs in future.