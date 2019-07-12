Police organizes Urdu course in Bandipora to 'improve the quality of investigation'

July 12, 2019 | Agencies

In order to acquaint police officials with Urdu language, police organised one week Urdu refresher course at District Police Lines (DPL) in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora.

A police spokesman said the main focus of the training module was to improve the working knowledge of Urdu language, so that officials could improve the quality of investigation.

Detailed lectures were delivered by experts to the officials, he said.