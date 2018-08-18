Police organizes PCPG meeting

Srinagar, Aug 17:
In its efforts to strengthen relations with public, a PCPG meeting was organized by police at Police Station Shaheed Gunj.
The meeting was chaired by SHO Shaheed Gunj, Tanveer Jehangir. Respectable citizens of Kanni Kadal, Shalla Kadal and Karfali Mohalla participated in the meeting.
The participants highlighted various issues of public importance as well as some issues pertaining to the civil administration. The chairing officers assured the participants that issues pertaining to police will be solved in shortest possible time & the rest will be taken up with the civil administration for their early redressal.