Police organizes Mega Cultural Event at Tagore Hall

March 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News





In order to provide a platform to the young, budding and enthusiastic artists, Srinagar police organized Art and Cultural Programme under Civic Action Programme at Tagore Hall Srinagar.

The event was inaugurated by SSP Srinagar Dr. M. Haseeb Mughal-JKPS, besides DC Srinagar Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary-IAS attended the event as 'Guest of Honor'.

About 50 youth from across the valley participated in the event which was witnessed by around 500 people.

Civil society members have praised the efforts of J&K Police in conducting such programmes.

Various senior police officers, members of media fraternity and other dignitaries were also present during the event.