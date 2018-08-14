Police organises 'Azadi from Drugs' rally in Baramulla

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
With a theme 'Azadi from Drugs', JK Police District Baramulla in collaboration with Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), Education Department and Youth Services and Sports department organised an Anti-Drug rally in Baramulla Town.
The rally attended by huge number of students, volunteers and prominent citizens of the town was flagged off by Nasir Ahmad Naqash Deputy Commissioner Baramulla from DC office Baramulla.
The hugely attended rally passed through various roads and streets of new and old town Baramulla culminated near Karriapa Park. Later on a seminar on Drug Abuse was conducted in Dak Bungalow Baramulla.
Addressing the rally Imtiyaz Husain, SSP Baramulla urged the participants to pledge to work wholeheartedly against the menace of Drug addiction. He stressed the need to spread the message far and wide to save the new generation from getting perished into drugs. He said that whole nation has been celebrating 72nd Independence Day, its time we launch a movement against drugs. People have to be aware that the drugs in the shape of Heroine and Brown sugar smuggled from across the border being alarmingly used by new generation of Kashmir needs our immediate attention.
Though police is putting on a lot of efforts to stop the supply of these drugs and many drug traffickers have been booked under Law but public awareness about this new menace is of paramount importance.
On this occasion, people of Baramulla were requested to utilise the services of Police Drug Deaddiction Centre Baramulla to treat their wards to get rid them from drug abuse. (KNS)