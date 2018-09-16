Police official convicted in corruption case

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 15:
A police official was convicted on Saturday of corruption charge at the court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Kashmir Srinagar presided by R N Wattal.
The official was accused of demanding and accepting Rs. 1000 from the complainant as illegal gratification for implementation of Court order passed by Munsif (Ist class Magistrate) Magam relating to a land dispute.
The court sentenced the accused official to undergo one-year imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 10,000 for the commission of the offence under section 5(1) (d) r/w 5(2) J&K P.C Act, and six-month imprisonment with fine of Rs. 2000 for the commission of the offence under Section 161 RPC.
The sentences awarded to the accused shall run concurrently.