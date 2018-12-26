About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Police officer found dead under mysterious circumstances in Humhama

Published at December 26, 2018 01:57 PM 0Comment(s)1470views


Police officer found dead under mysterious circumstances in Humhama

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A police officer was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Humhama area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday.

Sub-Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police Abdul Hamid (791265/EXK) son of Ghulam Din was found dead in room number 122 of Mirani Resorts, a hotel at Humhama.

His family said  there was no contact with Hamid on phone and they grew anxious and started searching for him.

Ultimately they said, they found him dead in the official accommodation.

The officer, a resident of Trikanjan, Baramulla was posted with Anti Hijacking wing of police at Srinagar International Airport.

Meanwhile, a senior police official said that they taken cognizance of the incident and have started inquest proceedings under 174 CrPc.

"Apparently it seems that the officer has died due to heart attack," he added. (GNS)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top