Police officer found dead in his rented room

Budgam, Dec 26:
A police officer has been found dead in his room here in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
Reports said that a Sub Inspector Abdul Hamid of Trikanjan Boniyar Baramulla presently posted in anti-hijacking unit was found dead in the rented room at Mirani resorts at Humhama.
Reports said that brother of deceased complained that he is not picking up phone and was also absent from duty today. A police party rushed to the spot where they found Abdul Hamid dead.
“We have registered a case and investigation has been taken. Prima facie it seems natural death,” said a police official. (CNS)