Police officer, CRPF doc spar over Zaira Wasim’s Bollywood exit

July 02, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Two officers—one an IPS officer of Jammu and Kashmir cadre and other a doctor, working with Paramilitary CRPF, entered into a spar on social newtowking Twitter over the Zaira’s Wasim’s decision to disassociate herself from Bollywood and a career in acting.

IPS officer Basant Kumar Rath—who is known for his Dabang traffic policing in Kashmir valley, extended his respect to Zaira’s decision.

“Respect, young lady. More power to you,” Rath wrote with retweeted Zaira’s disassociation note on acting profession.

Rath’s tweet, however, didn’t go well with Dr Suneem Khan, who works as doctor with CRPF and wrote her decision has made the roads difficult for those who are or aspire to make such careers.

“Yes, respect for the young lady by all means and for everything, but not the way she has opted for her choice. Religion and religious affairs are intricately private between creations and creator. This has made the roads difficult for those who are or aspire to make such careers,” Khan responded to Rath’s tweet.

Zaira, a national award-winning actor, announced her decision to disassociate from acting career on Sunday, saying that the lifestyle had “taken her away from her faith.”

The Bolloywood environment “consistently interfered with my imaan (faith)” and threatened her relationship with her religion”, the 18-year-old Dangal movie fame wrote on social media. He decision evoked mixed reactions from film stars and positions in India.

In another response to Khan’s tweet, Rath took a jibe and called him a “moron.”

“This moron thinks he worries about the aspirations and career choices of the youth of the valley. And he thinks I should care about his opinion,” Rath wrote to Khan.

“No. I don’t engage with morons on social media. With or without an MBBS degree. With or without college education,” the IPS officer wrote a separate tweet.

The twitter spar went on and Khan even called Rath a “loser” and “cerebral handicap.”

“And this lunatic cerebral handicap unable to comprehend a line is that new Phoenix in Kashmir. Loser!,” Khan wrote.

Rath, who is currently attached with Home Guard J&K, had served as Inspector General of Police, Traffic in the state. His rare style of work, during his term as IGP traffic, earned him a huge fan following in Kashmir.