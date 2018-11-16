About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Police officer among 7 cops injured in Keran mishap

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Seven policemen including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) were injured and wireless equipment damaged after a vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle in Keran area along the Line of Control in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday late evening, police said on Friday.

A police officer concerned told a news agency that the vehicle (Sumo-) driven by SgCt Majid Hussain (597/IRP) skidded off the road in Keran last evening. "In the mishap all the seven policemen boarding the vehicle received injuries".

A wireless equipment which was in the vehicle also got damaged, the officer said.

The injured cops were identified as DySP Bodh Raj of IR-4th Bn, SgCt Ratan Lal (439/IRP-4th), SgCt Majid Hussain (597/IRP-4th), SgCt. Irshad Ahmad, a telecom operator (2863/PW), Constable Sanjay (406/IRP-4th), constable Ramesh (789/IRP-4th) and constable Khursheed Ahmad (1173/KP).

All the injured were taken to Primary Health Centre (PHC) for treatment where from DySP Bodh Raj was referred to SMHS in serious conditions.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations were taken up, he added. (GNS)

