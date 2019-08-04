Police notified hoteliers not to allow All Party Meet, alleges Mehbooba

August 04, 2019 16:49:00 | Junaid Kathju

Pitching for unity among all political parties including the separatist camp, People's Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Sunday said the police had notified all hoteliers not to allow all party meet at their premises, which was scheduled to take place in the evening.



Talking to media at her residence, Mehbooba said despite all the efforts by political parties, Government of India (GoI) is still tight lipped over the currrent situation in the state.



"Keeping in view the current political uncertainty in the valley, the mainstream political parties were supposed to meet in a hotel later in the day, but police has conveyed all hotels not to allow the meeting," Mehbooba said. "Now, the meeting will be convened at my residence in the evening."



Mehbooba said the state is going through a tough time and all political and religious organisation should get united to defend the interest of Jammu and Kashmir.