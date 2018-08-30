Police not serious about our security, Guv must intervene: AJKPC

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
With the government announcing that the Panchayat polls will soon be held in Jammu and Kashmir, All JK Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) on Wednesday alleged that security wing of J&K Police was taking the safety of Panchayat members “for granted” and appealed the Governor, Satya Pal Malik, for his personal intervention to ensure security cover to its members before the start of Panchayat elections.
In a statement, the AJKPC state president Anil Sharma, said the members of the Conference have been left at “the mercy of God as the security wing of J&K Police has neglected the security threat to them”.
“The state administration is planning to hold Panchayat elections in October-December. Despite hostile and challenging atmosphere, the AJKPC members have always encouraged the people for larger participation in Panchayat elections so that democratic institutions are fully restored at grassroots level. Many a times, we risked their lives but did not bow down to any threat from inimical forces. We had requested the security wing of J&K Police for security cover for hassle-free movement in vulnerable parts of the state but our requests and concerns were not taken seriously,” Sharma said.
He said their files pertaining to request for security cover have been pending with the ADGP (Security) for last one year but “no action was taken on it”. “In view of the upcoming Panchayat elections, the AJKPC members are moving out in different parts of the state to perform their responsibility of encouraging the people for larger participation. We are of the view that the state administration, particularly, security wing of J&K police, would be responsible in case any member of ours is harmed,” Sharma said.
He disclosed that at least 12 Panchayat members have been killed from 2011 to 2016 while performing their duties in vulnerable areas of the state.
“It was the security failure that led to the killing of Panchayat members in the hands of armed terrorists. The state administration, headed by the Governor, must look into all the sensitivities and should dispel the fear from the minds of Panchayat members by providing security them at the earliest,” the AJKPC state president said.
“I hope that the Governor would personally intervene into the matter and direct the security wing for ensuring adequate security cover to AJKPC members and all other Panchayat members who are facing any kind of threat.”