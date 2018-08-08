Police not conceding demand for FIR into youth's killing at Bhatindi Jammu: Mehbooba

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
PDP President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has said that despite repeated requests police is refusing to file FIR into the killing of a youth in mysterious circumstances at the Bhatindi residence of National Conference President Farooq Abdullah in Jammu on August 4.
Taking to micro-blogging social networking website Twitter, she wrote, “The family of the young man who was shot dead by CRPF troopers at the residence of Dr. Farooq Abdullah in Bathindi have alleged that their son was killed under mysterious circumstances. It is pertinent to mention here that he was unarmed and was shot for ‘breaching security. Repeated requests to file an FIR have been refused by the police. I have spoken to the DG regarding this matter and asked him to register one so that the law can take its course.”(KNS)
