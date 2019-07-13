About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 13, 2019 | Agencies

Police nabs two drug peddlers with cash, poppy straw

olice on Saturday arrested two Inter-State drug smugglers with cash and poppy straw in Lakhanpur area of Kathua district.

"Kathua Police achieved a major success by recovering cash amount to Rs 5.70 lakh besides 2.2 kilogram of Poppy Straw from the possession of two interstate drug smugglers at National Highway in Lakhanpur," police spokesman here said.

He identified the accused persons as Dharmendar Singh and Kulwant, both resident of Phillaur, Jalandhar, Punjab.

