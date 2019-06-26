Police Marathon on July 7

June 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Rs 400000 cash prize up for grabs

Jammu and Kashmir Police is organizing State Level Kashmir Marathon-2019 ‘Run for Peace’ at Srinagar on July 7, 2019 under its Civic Action Programme.

This was stated by In charge ADGP Armed J&K Danesh Rana-IPS in a meeting held at Armed Police Headquarters Srinagar today.

The ADGP said that the mega event will be organized under seven categories which include Full Marathon (Men), Half Marathon 21 (Men), 10 kms for Women, 8 kms for U14 Boys, 6 kms run for U14 Girls, 2 Kms for specially abled people and 4 kms (Run for Fun) for both men and women.

The marathon will be open for all and people interested in participating can register themselves at the Registration Counter, which shall be established at Police Golf Course, Srinagar from July 1st and will remain on 24x7.

During the meeting Danesh Rana discussed in threadbare the responsibilities that have been entrusted to various committees set up for the smooth conduct of the event. He expressed his optimism of getting an overwhelming response to the event and further appealed to the people of Kashmir, especially the youth to participate in full strength.

Earlier, Zahid Ahmad Lone Dy SP (Sports) APHQ J&K gave a detailed Power Point presentation on the sequence of activities/ arrangements significant for smooth and successful conduct of State Level Kashmir Marathon-2019 “Run for Peace”.

The main attraction for the participants would be the cash prizes that are up for grabs under various categories.

An amount to the tune of Rs 400000 would be distributed among the winners of the Marathon, in addition to individual trophies and certificates. Further, T-Shirts and refreshments would also be made available to the participants. Elaborate arrangements in terms of security, traffic management, transportation, accommodation, first AID, meals etc for these participants were also discussed during the meeting.

The meeting chaired by Danesh Rana-IPS was attended by IGP Armed/IR Kashmir Vijay Kumar-IPS, Staff Officer to ADGP Armed J&K Mahmood Ahmad SSP, Staff Officer(Sports) APHQ, Dushyant Sharma SSP and valley based Commandants of AP/ IR Battalions viz Maqsood-Ul-Zaman SSP, Firdous Iqbal SSP, Fayaz Ahmad SSP, Manzoor Ahmad Dalal SSP, Ajaz Ahmad SSP, Javed Ahmad SSP, Atul Sharma SSP, Shabir Nawab SSP and Lateef Ahmad SSP.

Besides, the meeting was also attended by SSP Security Kashmir Imtiyaz Hussain, Commandant SDRF 1st Bn. Bashir Ahmad Sofi SSP, ASP Traffic City Srinagar Sonam Dechen-IPS, SP City North Sajad Ahmad Shah, ASP CID, SBK Azhar Bashir, Dr. Ibrar Bashir, Police Hospital Srinagar, and other senior officers of APHQ and different wings of J&K Police including Mohammad Shafi CPO APHQ J&K, Mushtaq Ahmad DySP (Pers.) APHQ J&K, Sajad Hussain Pvt. Secretary to ADGP Armed J&K, Darshan Singh ADO APHQ, Vimal KoulInspr. PHQ J&K, Lateef Ahmad Inspr. IRP-20th Bn., Kuldeep Handoo Inspr. J&K Police CST, Sajad Hussain Inspr, J&K Police CST and Imtyaz Ahmad Inspr. Incharge Estates Zewan.

