About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Anantnag Gunfight

Police man injured in clashes

Published at July 25, 2018 10:41 AM 0Comment(s)1215views


Police man injured in clashes

Shafat Hussain

Anantnag

A police man was injured at Chee area of district Anantnag after clashes erupted between youth and the government forces.

The injured policeman has been identified as Bashir Ahmed. He is being provided treatment at District Hospital Anantnag.

Clashes erupted in the area even after the authorities imposed strict curfew following a gunfight between militants and the government forces at Kotwal Mohalla, Lal Chowk in Anantnag.

Sources informed Rising Kashmir that one of the militants is from Doda while the other is from Khudwani area of district Kulgam.  

Amid the strict curfew, police also did not allow photojournalists to carry out their professional obligations.

Local sources told Rising Kashmir that the forces have also pressed quadcopter drones to track the location of hiding militants in congested locality of Kotwal Mohalla.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top