Police man injured in clashes

Shafat HussainAnantnag
A police man was injured at Chee area of district Anantnag after clashes erupted between youth and the government forces.
The injured policeman has been identified as Bashir Ahmed. He is being provided treatment at District Hospital Anantnag.
Clashes erupted in the area even after the authorities imposed strict curfew following a gunfight between militants and the government forces at Kotwal Mohalla, Lal Chowk in Anantnag.
Sources informed Rising Kashmir that one of the militants is from Doda while the other is from Khudwani area of district Kulgam.
Amid the strict curfew, police also did not allow photojournalists to carry out their professional obligations.
Local sources told Rising Kashmir that the forces have also pressed quadcopter drones to track the location of hiding militants in congested locality of Kotwal Mohalla.