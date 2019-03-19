Police, magisterial probe launched in Pulwama youth's custodial death

Police has launched an investigation to ascertain the cause and circumstances of death of a youth in its custody in Srinagar.
Police spokesman said one "suspect" Rizwan Pandit, a resident of Awantipora in Pulwama was in police custody in connection a militancy case investigation.
"The said person died in police custody," he said.
While following the procedure laid down in section 176 of crpc a magisterial enquiry is underway, Police spokesman said.
"Separately police investigation has also been initiated in the jurisdictional area of incident."
