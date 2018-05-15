Police lodges FIR over abusive tweet

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 14:
Police Monday lodged an FIR against a Twitter user for allegedly putting up abusive posts about Kashmiri Pandits.
Two days ago, the police had booked another person for allegedly posting offensive tweets about Muslims in the Valley.
“Police today booked another twitter user after he relayed few abusive tweets from his Twitter handle,” a police spokesman said here.
He said the police took cognisance of the matter after it surfaced that the tweets were hurtful and attract penalties under the law.
The spokesman did not divulge any details about the Twitter handle in question. However, police sources said the user is a Kashmiri Muslim who had sent out abusive tweets against Kashmiri Pandits following the tweets by a Pandit on Saturday.
The twitter user has been booked in the same FIR, which was registered on Saturday for the abusive tweets at Police Station Kothi Bagh, the spokesman said.
He said an investigation had been initiated.
The spokesman said police would request Twitter India authorities to block such users and seek their details so that they could be booked under law.
Police on Saturday booked Ashish Kaul, a Kashmiri Pandit, for allegedly posting abusive tweets from his handle about Kashmiri Muslims.