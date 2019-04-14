Police lodges FIR against army for beating Rafiabad youth

April 14, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Hundreds of people Saturday took to streets in Rafiabad area of north Kashmir’s district Baramulla—staging protest demonstrations against the alleged beating of the youth by the army troops in the area.

The angry protesters said that army troopers of 32 RR situated at Watergam area of Rafiabad thrashed a civilian Tariq Ahmed Rather son of Nazir Ahmed Rather, a resident of Laiser Rafiabad.

“Two youth were travelling in a car from Laiser to Baramulla when army men of 32 Rashtriya Rifles stopped them near Traqpora area of Rafiabad and thrashed Tariq Ahmad. We are not even safe in our own localities and cannot roam here and there now. We want a strict action against the erring army men,” the angry protesters said.

The locals alleged that army men were stopping the vehicles and ascertaining if anybody has not polled his vote in the recent Lok Sabha elections. However defense sources refused any such allegations.

Commanding officer 32 RR, SP Singh told Rising Kashmir that an army convoy was passing through the area when a youth stopped his car in the middle of the highway.

“He (the youth) was asked to park his car on one side of the road but he refused. He stopped his car in the middle of the road, blocking the army convoy movement,” CO Singh said. Meanwhile soon after the incident, Sopore police filed a case against army’s 32 RR for allegedly beating a youth in Rafiabad Baramulla. SSP Sopore Javeed Iqbal said that an FIR has been registered against the army men.

“Initial investigations suggest that a road opening party was passing through the area and a car driver was asked to stop. We have started further investigations,” he said.

SSP Sopore also refuted the allegations levelled by the locals against troops about ascertaining if anybody has not polled his vote in the recent elections.

Meanwhile the injured youth was shifted to a local hospital for immediate treatment where from he was shifted to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment.