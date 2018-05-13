Police lodge FIR over abusive tweet

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 12:
Police Saturday lodged an FIR against a Twitter user over abusive tweets about Kashmiri Muslims and asked the social media service for more details.
A police spokesman said police in Kashmir took cognizance of matter after it found the twitter posts were abusive and attract offences covered under law.
He said an FIR bearing No: 39/2018 under section 505(1) C RPC, 66 IT Act was registered in Police Station KothiBagh.
The spokesman said investigation in the instant matter has been started to ascertain the facts pertaining to the case.
Police have also asked Twitter India to provide details of the Twitter user so that he is made to face the law, the spokesman said.
Sources said the case has been registered against AshishKaul, who works with the India branch of an international management consultancy service.
His posts drew strong criticism from several other Twitter users with some asking the company to sack him.
Kaul's account has now been taken off Twitter but screenshots of his posts are still being circulated online. (Additional inputs from PTI)