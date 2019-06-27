About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 27, 2019 | Agencies

Police launches online CCTNS Portal in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir police has launched online Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS) which can be used by the general public for registering complaints and other services, a police spokesman said here on Thursday.

For the convenience of public, the state police has launched online CCTNS Portal (jkpoliceeservices.gov.in) which can be used by the general public.

The portal has multiple channel to access services from J&K police, including process for registering complaints, tracking complaints and FIR’s, accessing general services such as requests for certificates, verifications and permissions and to view, report unclaimed, recovered vehicles and property.

