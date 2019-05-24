About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police launches massive drive against poppy cultivation

56 drug peddlers held during last two months

As a part of anti-drug campaign, Jammu and Kashmir Police have initiated a massive drive against poppy cultivation in the state.
A police spokesperson said in coordination with other stakeholders, the police have destroyed the illicit crop on 390 kanals in different districts of the state during past few days.
The spokesperson said in Pulwama district alone police teams of different police stations were deployed in their respective areas to destroy the contraband and standing crop spread over 40 Kanals in the district was destroyed. In Anantnag and Kulgam district more than 100 Kanals of land were cleared from the poppy cultivation. In Shopian and Awantipora poppy cultivations spread over 300 kanals has been destroyed.
In other districts of the state also, police teams are on job to retrieve the agriculture land from the poppy cultivation. In Baramulla and Budgam police have tightened noose against poppy cultivation to eradicate the drug menace from the state.
The spokesperson said J&K Police is continuing its drive against the drug peddlers in the state and in recent times a large quantity of drugs was seized at different places across the state. 56 drug Peddlers indulging in the illicit trade were booked under relevant sections of law during past two months.
On May 8, Ramban police during a raid on a hotel in Banihal seized 30 Kgs of heroin which was to be transported to some other states of the country. This week, the police during surprise checking of vehicles on Jammu- Srinagar National Highway at Digdol seized 33 gunny bags containing 650 Kgs of the poppy from an oil tanker.
Last Monday 420 kgs of poppy was recovered from Krikadal Bijbehara, Anantnag.
This strategy adopted to fight the drug menace by destroying the poppy cultivation as well as action against the peddlers will continue.


