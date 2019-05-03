Police launches drive against wrong parking, encroachment

May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police on Thursday launched a drive against traffic violators and vendors indulging in encroachment of streets and foot-paths. Drive against wrong parking, encroachment was carried out from Karan Nagar Chowk to Kaka-Sarai Chowk along with SMC and Traffic Police.

About hundred traffic violators were challaned and twenty vehicles seized. This drive will continue in coming days also. General public has applauded this police action.