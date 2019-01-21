About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Police launches drive against child labour in Katra, rescues 7 children

Published at January 21, 2019 01:57 PM 0Comment(s)702views


Press Trust of India

Jammu

Police has launched a special drive against child labour in the state's Katra city and rescued seven children, an official said Monday.

A police team and the Child Welfare Committee (care and protection of child team) conducted special drive against child labour, begging and other crimes related to juveniles in Katra Sunday, the senior police official said.

During the special drive, the team found five children working at various eating points on the track to cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi and found two minors begging, he said.

The rescued children were handed over by the Child Welfare Committee to their parents with proper guidelines of the Juvenile Justice Act, the official said.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top