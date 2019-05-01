Police launches 24x7 helpline for women in Srinagar

May 01, 2019 | Agencies

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday launched a 24x7 women helpline in Srinagar on which women can report any kind of harassment, abuse or violence.

“To help the women and girls in distress such as facing harassment or any kind of abuse or violence, District police Srinagar has established a helpline for women and girls at Women's Police Station Rambagh, Srinagar,” a police spokesperson said.

He said the helpline was on Wednesday inaugurated at Women's Police Station Rambagh.

“Police has requested women and girls to come forward and contact on these numbers -- 9596770601 and 9596770602 -- for any kind of assistance or emergency,” he said.