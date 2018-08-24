Police killed slain Tangmarg Forest Department official: LeT

Get - On the Play Store.
Unknown persons on Friday afternoon thrashed three security guards after barging inside a police post in Ichgam area of central Kashmir's Budgam district. As per reports, the unknown gunmen barged inside the police post guarding a temple at Ichgam area of Budgam. The gunmen ...More
Former union minister Saif-ud-Din Soz Friday said outgoing GovernorNarinder Nath Vohra tirelesslyserved the State for 10 years but hedeserved a better send off as was meted out to him by the central government. In a statement released to the press, Soz said, "He (Vohra) was ...More
Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on Friday condemned the killing of Tariq Ahmad in Kunzer, Tangmarg alleging that he was assassinated in a mosque by Jammu Kashmir police. “Tariq Ahmad was killed by police. The propaganda against the freedom fighters that they have murdered the m...More
The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik have deferred the shutdown call scheduledfor August 26 & 27 to August 30 and 31 as the Supreme Court will now hear the pleas challenging Article-A on August ...More
The Supreme Court of Indian is going to hear the pleas challenging Article 35-A on August 31. An official in the state government said the case is listed in the cause list under miscellaneous category will be taken up on Article 35-A. Earlier in the first week of August, the...More
Police on Friday issued a statement following a gunfight in Vailoo area of Kokernag in district Anantnag, saying a search operation was jointly launched by government forces in the wee hours of Friday A spokesperson in a statement said, "During the search operation, ...More
A militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight at Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday. As per reportswhen the firing stopped at Gadole hamlet of Vailoo area, the joint team of army and SOG launched searches. A police official also confirmed that...More
A gunfight has broken out between militants and government forces in Gadole Hamlet in Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district. Government forces laid a siege around the area during midnight after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants. The forc...More
