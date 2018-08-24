About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Police killed slain Tangmarg Forest Department official: LeT

Published at August 24, 2018 04:19 PM 0Comment(s)4503views


Police killed slain Tangmarg Forest Department official: LeT

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar
Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on Friday condemned the killing of Tariq Ahmad in Kunzer, Tangmarg alleging that he was assassinated in a mosque by Jammu Kashmir police.
 
“Tariq Ahmad was killed by police. The propaganda against the freedom fighters that they have murdered the man is nothing other than trash," LeT spokesperson, Dr Abdullah Ghaznawi quoted the outfit chief, Mahmood Shah as saying in a statement issued to the press.
 
He alleged, "SSP Imtiaz is closely associated with the government of India. He and his subordinates have martyred countless innocent people like this earlier. Killing a worshipper while he was kneeling before the Lord is the vilest form of terrorism." 
 
“SP Imtiaz thinks that his criminality will be unseen. But the people are mindful enough to understand who is behind all this,” he added. 
 
The spokesman further said, “Indian attempts of creating misunderstandings between the militants and the public have always been unsuccessful. Modi rule has absolutely failed in all the strategies to damage the freedom movement. Their latest tactic is to create huge differences between the public and their brave militant sons. But it is impossible now. Indian agents can hurt us but they can never defeat us."
Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top