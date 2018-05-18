Police issues advisory regarding installation of mobile towers, fraudulent withdrawal from bank accounts

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
This office has been receiving several complaints regarding the subject matter land thus District Police Srinagar feels its bounden duty to share alarm on this count with general public, so that gullible citizens are not taken for ride.
During recent past with the advent of technology, criminals/fraudsters are using new means and methods to lure common masses for their vested interests and make them suffer financial losses.
It has come to notice that common people are being lured by some unknown fraudsters on pretext of installation of towers.
A common phenomenon has been observed whereby fraudsters post an advertisement online in order to attract and exploit common people.
The victims are so unaware about the evil intentions of these fraudsters that they even don’t make any kind of inquiry whatsoever and go blindly with what is being asked of them.
Apart from above, many complaints have been receiving stating therein that some amount has been fraudulently withdraw from their accounts.
While having enquiries into such issues, it has transpired that a phone call is being received by victim(s) whereby they are being asked to disclose their account details and OTP(s) and thereafter fraudulent withdrawals are being made from their Bank accounts.
Therefore, it has been felt necessary on part of this office to request common people that to be aware of these fraudsters and before making any business or transaction with them, necessary inquiry from an authorized unit or from any concerned quarter may be done and in case any suspicion is revealed:
- Ignore such calls and caller’s instructions
- Don’t provide any information related to bank account, passport details, OTP(s), Aadhar Card details etc.
This advisory is issued in the interest of general public, so that they may not become a prey to these fraudsters.