Police issues advisory ahead of R-Day

Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed grief over loss of precious lives due to snow avalanche at Khardung La in Leh district, Friday morning. In his message Governor has prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families in their hour of gr...More
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesman and MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan has appealed all political parties to come forward to stop the 'cheap politics' over the historic Kartapur corridor, saying that the process of having ‘darshan’ at the gurudwara Kartarpur sahib dedicat...More
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in an avalanche that took place at Khardung La pass in Ladakh on Friday. In a statement the duo has urged the administr...More
Joint Resistance Leadership comprising of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik on Friday called for shutdown in Srinagar and other districts on January 21, 25 and 27. In a statement issued on Friday JRL has called for a complete shutdown in Gawkadal...More
Four labourers were killed and six others were missing after their vehicles was buried under a huge snow avalanche at Khardung La pass, the world’s highest motorable road in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said. Officials said that a vehicle cam...More
A 17-year-old deaf and dumb boy from Bandipayeen village of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district has gone missing from his home two days ago. Maisar Ahmad Najar, son of Abdul Rashid Najar of Bandipayeen left home on 16 January, but did not return back, a family member sa...More
The Trump administration has discussed a potential missile defence cooperation with India as part of its effort to deepen the bilateral strategic partnership, the Pentagon has said, asserting that New Delhi is a "key element" in America's Indo-Pacific strategy. The Pentagon'...More
Addressing the Friday Congregation at Jama Masjid, APHC chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq termed the statement of army that 2018 was a remarkable year for them in Kashmir as they killed over 250 militants as extremely unfortunate and inhuman. Mirwaiz said "it is strange that a we...More
Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa took oath as the 26th Chief Justice of Pakistan at a ceremony at Aiwan-i-Sadr in Islamabad on Friday. Chief justice Khosa will serve as Pak’s top judge for approximately 337 days and is scheduled to retire on Dec 21, 2019, Pak newspaper Da...More
Responding to rumours about the health of National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah, former chief minister Omar Abdullah said his father was absolutely fine. The NC vice-president Omar said the stories about Dr Abdullah's health were unfounded. Taking to micro bl...More
In view of threat of militant attacks during the forthcoming Republic Day, Police has issued advisory to officers, asking them to remain vigil round-the-clock as several new check-points have been set up for frisking of people here. The present security situation in the sta...More
Suspected militants Friday lobbeda grenade at camp housing special operations group (SOG) of police in Gagran area of South Kashmir's Shopian. However, there was no loss of life or injury reported in the incident. This is a second grenade attack on forces in on Friday. Earli...More
Suspected militants lobbed a grenade towards CRPF party near Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk, Srinagar on Friday afternoon. However, no no loss of life or injury was reported in the attack. Soon after the grenade blast, forces rushed to spot. However, the suspected militants manage...More
Police seized 23 vehicles and fined 40 drivers for violations of traffic rules in Rajouri district, officials said on Friday. During a drive, several police teams checked vehicles in the past two days and seized 23 vehicles that were plying on roads without requisite documen...More
Three persons were killed and seven others were missing after their truck came under an avalanche in the Khardung La area of the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said. The avalanche hit the truck carrying 10 persons at the Khardung La pass in the Lada...More
Analysing the DNA may help predict whether a person will live longer or die sooner than average, according to a study. Researchers at the University of Edinburgh in the UK analysed the combined effect of genetic variations that influence lifespan to produce a scoring system...More
Police Friday claimed to have arrested a man from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district and recovered a grenade from his possession. Police said based on a credible input police arrested Mohd Aslam Beigh son of Nazir Ahmad Beigh at Maidanpora Lolab, at a check point. &ldquo...More
An avalanche hit Khardung La mountain pass in Ladakh region on Friday, leaving at least 10 people trapped. Reports said ten persons went missing after an SUV- Scorpio came under the snow avalanche on the road. A rescue operation was launched to rescue the trapped persons. Mo...More
The heavy snowfall will occur in Kashmir Valley starting from Saturday, the Meteorological department said on Friday. The snowfall will gradually become heavier and stronger in intensity till January 23rd, said a weather official. The snowfall is likely to disrupt both surfa...More
United Nations General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa will meet Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and other top leaders of the country Friday, her spokesperson has said. "Espinosa will be in Islamabad, Pakistan, on the first working day of her official trip to ...More
