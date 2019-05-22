Police installs CCTV cameras in Rajouri

May 22, 2019 | PTI

Police has installed CCTV cameras at 10 exit and entry points in the border town of Rajouri, an official said Wednesday.

The locations selected for installation of CCTV cameras were finalised by a team of police officials to monitor movement and activities of anti-social elements, he said.

The decision to install CCTV cameras was taken during a recent security review meeting of district police.

"The police has stepped up the present security setup of Rajouri district. We have covered 10 sensitive as well as entry and exit points of border town under CCTV network," Rajouri SSP Yougal Manhas said.