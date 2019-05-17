Police initiates legal proceedings for spreading hatred on social media

May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police on Thursday said legal proceedings have been initiated after a video surfaced on social media platform promoting hatred against a particular sect and promoting feelings of animosity and hatred between different sections of the society.

In a statement issued here police said after strenuous efforts police was able to track the accused namely Feroz Ahmed Nath son of Ab Rehman Nath resident of Palpora who has been taken into custody. As such legal proceedings were initiated after proper registration of case under relevant sections at Police Station Safakadal.

Police has appealed people not to pay heed to the rumours and fake news and not to fall prey to the propaganda of such elements inimical to peace.