Police hounding

The State Human Rights Commission recently questioned the continuous detention of Assadullah Parray even after High Court’s quashing of the detention orders five times in the case of this Hajin man. The police or SSP’s version that the named person was found engaged in “anti-national and nefarious activities” and re-arrested only after being released a day before certainly raises doubts. The detainee was in custody till February 9, 2018 (for some time) and released and re-arrested again on February 10, 2018. It appears implausible that the detainee would have engaged in “anti-national and nefarious activities” in just the intervening night between 9 and 10 February. The case, however, points to the hounding of some people by the police personnel even after their release by the court of law. While there have been allegations leveled against police officials in the past about re-arresting some people, usually the released militants or youth booked under the notorious Public Safety Act, there have been no action taken or the prosecutions against erring police officials, in case it is proved in the court of the law. But a deeper malaise seems to rest beneath the surface layer. During NC-Congress government, National Conference and then Chief Minister Omar Abdullah batted for the rehabilitation of the militants under a policy. The government made quite a loud announcement— all those who wanted to shun the path of violence and return to normal life were to be helped and their return was to be facilitated by both the state and central government. Even routes were decided for the return of former militants under the government amnesty. But Liyaqat’s arrest in 2013 and hounding by the police, who was a former militant to apply for rehabilitation, exposed the holes in the government’s policy. The most despised role, as believed then and before that also, was often played by Delhi police, not to forget the false implication cases against the police. In the state also there have been complaints by either former militants or their families that one or the other agency has been treating them differently, at times even harassing them. The issue of passport being denied to the family members and relatives of those involved in militancy in the past is a case related to that malaise. If the police and other agencies do not want people to return to normal life after they had served their terms, they must make it known. Young men picking up arms is a dangerous trend, let the responsible agencies not become a cause to push people to the wall.