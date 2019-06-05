Police hosts Iftaar parties at Barzulla, Jawahar Nagar

June 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Continuing with its Public outreach programme, Srinagar Police organized an Iftaar party for the children and staff of “Chotay Taray Foundation-Barzulla (School for specially-abled Children) and Sheik-ul-Alam Yateem Khana-Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar. The aim of such parties is to forge close bonds with all the segments of our society and to promote better police public relations so that problems of people could be solved in quickest possible ways. About 140 children and staff members participated in the Iftaar party.

SP City South Srinagar Dr G.V.Sundeep Chakravarthy-IPS, SDPO Sadder, SHO Sadder and SHO Rajbagh were present on the occasion.

Chairman of NGO Chotay Taray Foundation and administration of Sheikh-Ul-Alam Yateem Khana expressed gratitude to the officers of Srinagar Police for their initiative of spending time with orphans and specially-abled children.