Police hosts iftaar for passersby

Police established the iftaar point near Fire Services Headquarters in Batamaloo on Thursday.
In a statement police spokesperson said the commuters and pedestrians were served Iftaar and the gesture was appreciated by the general public. Police is committed to facilitate the people and such activities will be organised in other parts of the city in coming days as well.
