Police gypsy used for distributing food items in BJP rally in Anantnag; probe ordered

April 28, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Police Saturday ordered an inquiry after the police vehicle was utilised by workers of BJP to distribute food packets during a BJP rally attended by Ram Madhav in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In the video which has gone viral, BJP workers can be seen distributing food items stocked in the Police gypsy (bearing registration number JK02BA 4558) among the party workers and supporters during the party’s election rally in Anantnag district.

In the video, workers can be seen swarming the police vehicle to receive food packets.

The vehicle was parked at the venue of the function, which was addressed by BJP General Secretary, Ram Madhav ahead of second phase Lok Sabha polls to be held in Kulgam district of Anantnag constituency on April 29.

A police spokesman said a video surfaced on social media in which a police vehicle is seen being utilised for distribution of food items in a political party rally in Anantnag.

“The vehicle in question was deployed for ferrying escort personnel of a protected person,” he said.

The vehicle was “withdrawn” by police from the protected person, Sofi Yousuf, BJP’s candidate for Anantnag parliamentary constituency.

“Driver of the vehicle has been attached. Enquiry into the matter has been ordered under rules,” the police spokesman said.

BJP has fielded its old loyalist Yousuf against PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Hasnain Masoodi of NC and State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir.

The incident raised questions over supervision of government officials during election functions.

Talking to Rising Kashmir Yousuf said election function was attended by “thousands of people” and the food packets were separately kept for them in civil vehicles.

However, policemen on the escort duty kept their share of food packets in the vehicle, he said.

“The cops were distributing food packets amongst their colleagues when people swarmed on the vehicle and began distributing food packets among the party supporters,” Yousuf said.

He said there are about 15 ITBP personnel on his escort duty besides eight PSOs.

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Khalid Jahangir, could not be reached for comments.