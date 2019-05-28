Police gear up for safe, secure Amarnath yatra: DGP

May 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

With Amarnath yatra to start in over a month, police Monday said it has made all preparations for secure and peaceful pilgrimage of the yatris.

Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said sensitive areas along the yatra route have been sensitised by security personnel.

“We are done with the yatra preparations. All sensitive areas along the yatra route have been sensitised and security personnel deployed at all the spots where it is needed,” he said.

The yatra would begin in June and passes through Anantnag, Srinagar and Ganderbal districts to reach Baltal or some reach via Pahalgam route.

Last year, militants had attacked yatris at Anantnag in which eight pilgrims were killed.

DGP said security of the vulnerable points on the route have been strengthened.

“Additional security personnel have been deployed at the vulnerable and sensitive areas,” he said.

Recently, Governor Satya Pal Malik also held a detailed meeting with officials on smooth and safe conduct of yatra.

The police chief said security has been deployed before the yatra so that pilgrims feel safe and secure.

He said the yatra route is being cleared of snow and the damaged parts are being repaired for smooth passage of yatris. (KNS)