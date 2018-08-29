Police frisking

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at August 29, 2018


Dear Editor,

This is regarding the incidents of frisking by police and government forces that have increased in last couple of months. In all districts of Kashmir frisking has become a routine problem. On one hand the police and government forces there are only couple of hundreds of militants in Kashmir and on the other hand they are checking vehicles and searching people like there are thousands of them. Such checking we used to witness in 90s. Are we moving back to 90s? Every now and then we are being stopped and it does not look like the government forces have any inputs. They seem to be more interested in vexing people than any other thing.

Neyaz Malik

  

