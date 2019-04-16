Police forms SIT to probe B’pora rape, suicide case

April 16, 2019 | M T Rasool

Two days after rape victim committed suicide after being allegedly repeatedly raped by father, Bandipora police Monday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

SSP Bandipora Rahul Malik told media that a SIT has been formed to probe the case.

“The SIT officers, crime and legal experts will work under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Hqrs) to conduct in-depth investigation into the crime,” he said.

Police has arrested the accused, who is father of the victim after locals approached police with compliant on Thursday.

Police has also called uncles of the deceased victim for questioning.

"Many other relatives of the victim were called for questioning,” the SSP said.

Meanwhile, civil society members, politicians and other sections of society have demanded stern action against the accused.

People from many villages including Aragam, Kudara, Chuntimulah and adjoining areas staged protest rallies on Monday to seek justices for victim.

A girl in late twenties committed suicide in Chaliwan area of Aragam Bandipora on Thursday after her father repeatedly raped her over the years.

In a written complaint to police, relatives of the girl alleged that the deceased was repeatedly raped by her father and she consumed poisonous substance to end her life.

The victim’s younger sister also alleged that her father had been raping her elder sister from a long time.

She said her father attempted to also sexually assault her too but she vehemently confronted him.





