Police Football Tournament to begin on Friday

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
The 16th J&K Police Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament 2018 will likely kick off on Friday at Astroturf ground, Srinagar. The tournament is being organized by J&K Police under the aegis of Jammu and Kashmir Football Association (JKFA).
In this regard, Additional General of Police (ADGP), Armed A.K Chaudhary held the press conference in presence of Inspector General of Police (IGP’s) Shafkat Watali, J.P Singh, and Ahfadul Mujtaba besides other senior Police officials at TRC Ground Srinagar and shared the details of the tournament with the media persons.
AK Chaudhary said that the tournament is being organized in the memory of all those police officials who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.
The tournament which was initiated in the year 1998 in the memory of the then Station House Officer (SHO) Kothibagh Srinagar, Inspector Mushtaq Ahmad Baba, who according to Chaudhary made supreme sacrifice while protecting the civilians from a militant attack on 31st of October 1997 at Regal Chowk Srinagar.
Chaudhary further said that the main objective of this tournament is to promote sports culture among the youth of J&K.
“The purpose of such tournament is to maintain and promote cordial and co-operative relations with public,” he said.
He further said that J&K Police in collaboration with JKFA has till date successfully organized 15 editions of this tournament at Srinagar.
“The endeavour is to provide a platform to the youth of J&K to showcase their talent and to reach at higher levels through coaching and tournaments,” he adds.
Almost 34 teams of the state are participating in this ten-day long tournament in which 18 teams are Premier, Sub-Division, and Club teams, 12 teams are Zone teams of District Football Association and 4 teams are District Clubs of Jammu Division.
The inaugural match will likely be played between the veteran players of JKFA and J&K Police which will kick off on Friday at Astroturf ground Srinagar.
The winners of this tournament will likely be rewarded with Rs one lakh along with winner’s trophy and the runner-ups will be getting Rs 75000 and a trophy while the third place team will be awarded Rs 50000 and a trophy respectively.
Moreover, to make this tournament more attractive, Rs 5000 and a trophy for each match will be awarded to the best player of the match.
The tournament is organized by J&K Police in collaboration with JKFA under Civic Action Programme which will proceed till 30th of July.
rukayasyed@gmail.com