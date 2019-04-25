Police foils weapon snatching bid in Pampore

April 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police on Thursday foiled a weapon snathcing bid at a bank branch in Pampore area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

A police official said that two pheran-clad unknown persons attempted to assault a police cop with an axe at main branch of Jammu and Kashmir Bank in Drangbal Pampore .

He said that the attempt to assault the police man was not successful.

"The unsuccessful assault was aimed to snatch a weapon from a cop depoloyed for guard duty at the bank branch," he said, adding that the suspected persons managed to flee from the spot.

Soon after the incident, higher authorities of police reached the spot and were accessing CCTV footage from the bank to identify them.

Police has registered a case in this incident and started investigation.

Further details awaited.