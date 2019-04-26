About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 26, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Police foils weapon snatching attempt at Pampore

 A weapon snatching attempt was foiled by police at a bank branch in Pampore area of south Kashmir's district Pulwama on Thursday.
A police official said that two pheran clad unknown persons attempted to assault a police cop with an axe at main branch of Jammu and Kashmir Bank in Drangbal Pampore around 1:00 pm. He said that the attempt to assault the police man was not successful.
"The unsuccessful assault was aimed to snatch a weapon from a cop deployed for guard duty at the bank branch," he said, adding that the suspected persons managed to flee from the spot.
Soon after the incident, higher authorities of police reached the spot and were accessing CCTV footage from the bank to identify them.
Police has registered an FIR (No: 15/2019) under section 307, 392, 511 RPC. Further investigation is going on in case, the official said.

 

 

