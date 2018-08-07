Police foils traders’ UN march

Traders vow to protect Art 35-A, strongly oppose its scrapping
Mir BaseeratSrinagar, Aug 06:
Police Monday foiled traders march toward United Nations Military Observers Group (UNMOGIP) office at Srinagar by detaining the protesting traders. The traders, however, vowed to protect and safeguard Article 35A and oppose any attempts to tinker with it tooth and nail.
The traders affiliated with Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) and other trade bodies assembled at city centre Lal Chowk in the morning and marched towards UN office at Sonwar to present memorandum to UN observers to urge UN Secretary General to press India to recognise disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir and seek dismissal of petitions in Supreme Court challenging validity of Article 35-A of Indian constitution, which grants special privileges to J&K residents.
The protesting traders were carrying placards that denounced efforts to dilute or tinker with special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
KE co-chairman Farooq Ahmad Dar said the memorandum would urge UN chief to play active role in maintaining peace in Jammu and Kashmir by bringing India and Pakistan on negotiating table for permanent resolution of Kashmir dispute.
As the protesting traders reached near Hafief Motors, Lal Chowk, the policemen deployed there swung into action and prevented protestors from moving ahead. They also detained many protesting traders and lodged them in nearby Kothibagh Police Station.
Among those detained included KEA co-chairman Farooq Ahmad Dar, Vice- Chairman Ajaz Shahdhar, Haji Nazir Ah Zargar, and others.
Later, the detained traders were set free by police.
KEA vice president Ajaz Shahdhar said police foiled their march and did not allow them to march towards UN office.
He said traders would continue protests against any tinkering of Article 35A.
KEA co-chairman Farooq Ahmad Dar said Kashmir dispute is a long pending issue.
“The Kashmir dispute should be resolved as per wishes and aspirations of people of Kashmir,” he said.
Dar said although the apex court has deferred the hearing on Article 35A, the traders would continue protest against any attempt to tinker with the law.
“We strongly protest the petitions and hearing of these by Supreme Court. We seek intervention of UN for dismissal of these petitions,” he said.
Dar said total response to the strike call of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) by people is a befitting reply to RSS and BJP.
“RSS and BJP is trying to change the demography of the state with the abrogation of the Article 35-A through the petition,” he said.
The Shahr-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee and Bapaar Mandal Srinagar also protested against any tinkering of Article 35-A.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Bapaar Mandal Srinagar president said shopkeepers took out a protest rally in an around Maharaj Bazaar.
He said the traders would continue to protest till the issue is resolved.
The traders appealed Supreme Court to dismiss petitions to end fear among masses.
Shahar-e-Khaas Trader Coordination Committee chairman Nazir Ahmad Shah said the business community was ready to sacrifice everything for safeguarding Article 35-A.