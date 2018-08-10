Police foils SSA teachers protest march

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Police on Thursday foiled the protest march of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers who were trying to march towards civil secretariat Srinagar.
Police swung into action and took baton charges and also used colour water cannons to foil a protest march of SSA teachers in Srinagar who were demanding the implementation of 7th pay commission.
Meanwhile, police detained scores of the protesting teachers who had blocked the Residency Road Srinagar.
Due to the blockage of the road, a huge traffic chaos was witnessed in the area and the traffic was diverted to MA Road Srinagar.
The protesters assembled here in Sher-e-Kashmir Park Srinagar and started shouting slogans against the government for not fulfilling their demands saying that every time government is compelling them to hit the streets.
The protesting SSA teachers said that they are the only employees of the government departments who are being expelled from getting 7th pay commission.
One of the protesting SSA teachers, Abdul Hamid Wani said, “I have been serving the department from past four years and there is not a single occasion when the state government have showed any mercy and concern to solve the problems of SSA teachers.”
He said that earlier they have protested against the delinking of the salary from MHRD budget and have appealed the state government to release their funds from the state government’s budget, but that was not also accepted by the government which also compelled us to hit the streets.
Another SSA teacher lamenting on the issue said that they don’t want to spoil the students’ prestigious time by protesting on the streets but they are being compelled by the government who deliberately are denying providing us with our rights like the implementation of seventh pay commission.