Police foils ReT teachers’ protest march towards secretariat

Published at May 15, 2018 04:08 AM 0Comment(s)552views


Riyaz Bhat

Srinagar, May:

Police on Monday detained scores of teachers while six of them received injures when police foiled their protest march towards civil secretariat.
Police sprayed pepper gas and resorted to cane charges to disperse the hundreds of protesting Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers.
The protesting SSA teachers were demanding delinking of SSA salaries from Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) plan and creation of budgetary posts for them under state's normal plan.
They said they are demanding for state's normal plan for their salaries because they are not receiving salary regularly.
Chairman J&K Rehbar-e-Taleem Teachers Forum (JKReTTF), Farooq Ahmad Tantray said, “We are protesting against the government authorities who have failed to streamline the salaries of 41 thousand ReT teachers.”
He said, “41 thousand ReT teachers are currently working under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) which falls under centrally sponsored Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) plan where from we are not getting regular salaries.”
The protesting SSA teachers earlier in the morning assembled at Pratap Park Srinagar and later hit the streets.
The protesting teachers said that due to the negligent approach of government they were compelled to hit the streets.

