Police foils RET teachers candle march towards Raj Bhawan; dozens detained, released

Srinagar, Sep 11:
Scores of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers on Tuesday evening held a candle-lit march from Pratap Park here and tried to move towards Raj Bhawan. However, police intercepted them near Kothi Bagh police station and detained some of them.
The protesting teachers were shouting slogans against the government to press for the fulfillment of their pending demands. The protest was headed by TJAC Chairman, Ab Qayoom Wani.
An official at Kotibagh Bagh Police station told Rising Kashmir that they detained around two dozen teachers along with EJAC President. “After legal formalities, the group was released,” official said.
The ongoing indefinite chain hunger strike called by TJAC (Teachers Joint Action Committee) entered its 13th day on Tuesday. The teachers are demanding implementation of the seventh pay commission recommendations in their favour and de-linking of their salaries from the Union Ministry of Human Resources and Development funding.
