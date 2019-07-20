Police foils militant bid to snatch weapons

July 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Militants on Friday evening made an abortive bid to snatch weapons from police at Aamnoo area of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

As per reports, militants fired upon a party of special operations group (SOG) while they were at a petrol filling station at Aamnoo. The fire was retaliated by the SOG men and in the meantime, reinforcements of army’s 9 RR and police reached the spot and launched the searches in the area.

A police officer while confirming the incident said that the search operation in the area is under way.

He said that it seems that militants wanted to loot weapons from the police personnel. (GNS)