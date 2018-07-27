Police foils MGREGA employees’ protest, over 40 detained

Sajidah YousufSrinagar, July 26:
Police on Thursday foiled the protest march of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) employees here and detained over 40 of them.
Hundreds of employees gathered in Pratap Park here and held a strong protest demanding absorption of services in the Rural Development Department. They later moved to the Press Enclave.
“We are protesting here to seek regularization of our services. Over the years our pleas have fallen to deaf ears,” said Syed Jaffar Shah, chairman of all MGNREGA employees association.
He said there are 4500 MGNREGA employees in Kashmir but they have been pushed to wall due to failure of the government.
“The department started recruitment under the scheme in 2006 and the last recruitment was done in 2013 but we our services have not been regularized and have been left to suffer,” Shah said.
As the agitating employees including females reached Press Enclave and raised anti-government slogans, they faced the police action.
“Police swung into action and detained over forty employees. They were taken to Kothi Bagh police station where from they were released later,” said an employee.
The resentful employees also said that whenever Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) advertises posts, 70 per cent of them are absorbed by the Rural Development Department under SRO 178.
“Over the years there has been no amendment in the absorption of services since they were appointed,” they said.
The employees include Gram Rozgan Sahayak (GRS), Technical Assistants, Operators and Account Assistants. They claimed that they are highly qualified and skilled and have left no stone unturned to serve the department.
“We do not demand abrupt but phase-wise absorption. Last year a committee was constituted to absorb us in the department but till date no concrete decision has been taken,” said Ajaz Ahmad, an employee.
They threatened that if their demands were not met on time they will intensify their strike and government shall be responsible for any untoward incident.
“Most of the vacancies in the department are lying vacant and the department has its own recruitment rules by which government can absorb us,” they said.