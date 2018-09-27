Police foils KEA’s Civil Secretariat march

‘Sharing Kashmir’s resources with outsiders an onslaught on Article 35-A’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 26:
Police on Wednesday foiled the protest march of Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) and detained its Co-chairman along with other members who tried to march towards Civil Secretariat to protest against formation of a joint venture with some central PSU for execution of Ratle Hydroelectric Plant.
Holding placards, black flags and shouting slogans, the businessmen and traders led by its chairman M. Yousuf Chapri assembled here at Press Enclave for a sit-in.
As soon as the protesters tried to march towards Residency Road, police intercepted and detained some of them.
The business leaders including KEA, Co-Chairman Farooq Ahmad Dar, JKCCCC chief organizer Nazir Ahmed Zargar, Secretary Arshid Ahmed, Javid Ahmed Zargar and senior leader Mohammed Rafiq Wani were lodged at Police Station Kothi Bagh. However, they were later released after spending four hours in the police station, KEA spokesperson said in a statement.
Talking to media persons KEA co-chairman Farooq Ahmed Dar said the State Administrative Council (SAC) on 5th of September 2018 ‘gifted’ away yet another Hydroelectric Power Project 850 MW Ratle project to some unknown central PSU clandestinely under 'joint venture' on terms and conditions that have not been revealed to the public.
Dar said he takes strong objection to the proposal as the state has adequate experience, expertise and capability of managing and executing any new power project on its own because it has already successfully launched 900 MW Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project all by itself more effectively and efficiently than any other player in the field.
He said, “SAC should not forget that harnessing of power potential is one of the limited avenues available to us for generating our own resources.”
Stating that the formation of a joint venture with some central PSU for execution of Ratle HEP is a direct attack on Article 35-A, Dar demanded immediate revocation of this decision.
“Land and resources in Jammu and Kashmir are the precious assets of its permanent residents and any attempt to give these resources away or share these with outsiders is an onslaught on Article 35-A and Article 370,”he said.
KEA chairman, M Yousuf Chapri held the bureaucracy squarely responsible for preparing and placing such suspicious proposals before SAC for its approval.
“In 2008-09, during the Governor’s rule, an MoU was signed regarding a similar proposal for formation of a joint venture among JKSPDC, NHPC and NPTC for execution of three power projects, deplorably; the next political dispensation honored the said MoU verbatim and gave a formal shape to the formation of Chenab Valley Power Projects Ltd,” he added.