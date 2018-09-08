Police foils KEA protest march

‘Govt failed to provide floods compensation to traders
Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
Police on Friday foiled the protest demonstrations of Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) and detained its Chairman and Co-chairman along with other members who tried to march towards Civil Secretariat to protest non-payment of compensation to the flood-affected traders.
Holding placards, black flags and shouting slogans, the businessmen and traders led by Farooq Ahmad Dar assembled at Srinagar’s press enclave to lodge their protest after holding a sit-in at Press colony Srinagar.
As soon as the protesters tried to march towards Residency road, police intercepted and detained them.
The business leaders including Chairman KEA Mohammad Yousuf Chapri, its Co-Chairman Farooq Ahmad Dar, Vice-Chairman Ajaz Ahmad Shahdhar, Tasaduq Laway were lodged at Police Station Kothi-Bagh. However, they were later released after spending four hours in the police station.
Farooq Dar said that the flood struck the Kashmir Valley four years ago and the government has so far failed to release compensation amount to the flood victims.
He said that state government had proposed Rs 44000 crore to the Government of India (GOI) as part of the flood rehabilitation programme.
“The central government released only Rs 7000 crores which too were not paid to the traders,” said Dar.
Vice Chairman KEA Ajaz Ahmad Shahdhar said that government failed to release payment to the businessmen who suffered heavy losses.
He said that traders suffered a lot in the floods and were expecting compensation from the government “but the government failed completely”.
He said the only 10% of these shopkeepers who lost over Rs 2 lakh were compensated with just Rs 10000 to Rs 20,000 only.
The protesters said Shikara owners and transporters were not benefitted by any kind of compensation.
KEA also paid tribute to the slain photojournalist Shafat Sidiq who died on September 7 2014, during flood.
